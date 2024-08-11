Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,224 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,712. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $227.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

