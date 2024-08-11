Thrive Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,363,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,735,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4,227.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,229 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,467,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,076,000 after purchasing an additional 128,632 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,549.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,549.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $1,898,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,232 shares of company stock worth $4,100,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $132.49. 501,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

