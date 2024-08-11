Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.30% from the company’s current price.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.74. 10,863,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,078,546. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,934.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 218,787 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

