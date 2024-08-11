TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) PT Raised to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TKO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $117.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,812. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TKO Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,034,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

