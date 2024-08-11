Toncoin (TON) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $21.22 billion and $277.93 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $6.21 or 0.00010584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,734.94 or 0.98329041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,343,610 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,313,116.22071 with 2,518,436,061.106345 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.66412501 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 501 active market(s) with $279,762,046.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

