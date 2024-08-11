Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.51.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $11.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,299,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,968. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.26, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

