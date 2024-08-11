Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTD. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.51.

TTD traded up $11.03 on Friday, hitting $99.30. 13,299,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,968. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after buying an additional 70,201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 305,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

