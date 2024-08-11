Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $135.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.51.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $11.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,299,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,968. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 305,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

