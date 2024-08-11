TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TACT

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 million, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.