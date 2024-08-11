TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,575.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,417.19.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $14.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,246.10. The company had a trading volume of 172,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,832. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,279.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,236.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at $148,776,710.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,708 shares of company stock valued at $137,640,845 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

