Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

