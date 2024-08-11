TrueFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.89 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $97.51 million and approximately $16.89 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,155,017,327 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,155,015,029.1830535 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.09228172 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $12,982,652.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

