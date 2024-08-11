TrueUSD Price Up 0% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $495.13 million and approximately $31.16 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,601,553 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

