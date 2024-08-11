Truist Financial Upgrades Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) to “Buy”

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

NYSE:EVH traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 9,228,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,545. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

