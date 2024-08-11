Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

TRUP has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,693. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.77. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Trupanion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Trupanion by 1.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Trupanion by 2.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trupanion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

