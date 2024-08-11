UBS Group Cuts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $72.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,769. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

