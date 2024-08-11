UBS Group Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $61.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.49. 1,845,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $55.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after buying an additional 142,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,628,000 after buying an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after buying an additional 1,363,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,447,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 44,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

