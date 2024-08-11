UBS Group Increases CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $80.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CF. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after buying an additional 40,721 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after buying an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

