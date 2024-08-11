UBS Group Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $34.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CTRA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.10. 6,221,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,637. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,900,000 after purchasing an additional 407,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,455,000 after purchasing an additional 628,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,227,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

