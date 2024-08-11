UBS Group Lowers Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $145.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $6.87 on Friday, hitting $114.57. 4,125,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,851. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.48. Natera has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $117.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,499,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares in the company, valued at $23,499,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,387 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,136. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 73,419 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in Natera by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Natera by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

