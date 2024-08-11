UBS Group Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $285.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.38.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,098. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

