UBS Group Trims Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Target Price to $40.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EPC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 316,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

