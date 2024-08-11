UBS Group Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $12.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Lyft from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Get Lyft alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 18,735,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lyft by 1,142.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 345,919 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.