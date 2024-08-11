Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.82 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $31.82 million and approximately $630,129.74 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,077.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.43 or 0.00566662 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00034183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00068383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08286468 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $524,692.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

