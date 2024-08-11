Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Tops $31.89 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $31.89 million and $657,889.18 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,829.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00565190 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067815 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08286468 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $524,692.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

