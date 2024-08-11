Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Barclays

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

UAA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,445,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $8,944,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $10,348,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 831,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $3,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

