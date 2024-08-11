Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $8.50 at Wedbush

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
Under Armour Price Performance
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 461,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 11.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 12.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after buying an additional 1,051,143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
