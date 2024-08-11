UniBot 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.42 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One UniBot token can now be purchased for $6.80 or 0.00011127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UniBot has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniBot has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 6.67036991 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,622,434.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

