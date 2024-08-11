Unison Advisors LLC Buys 365 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE:DDS traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.92. The stock had a trading volume of 112,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.26. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.39 and a 12-month high of $476.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

