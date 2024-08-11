Unison Advisors LLC Buys 5,440 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.02. 1,519,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

