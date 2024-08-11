Unison Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. 298,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,389. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.57. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

