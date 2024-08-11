Unison Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.78. The company had a trading volume of 974,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,087. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

