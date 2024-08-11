Unison Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tobam raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. 2,979,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,557. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

