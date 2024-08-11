Unison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.03. 1,197,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average is $103.11. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.