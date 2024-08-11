United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) PT Lowered to $62.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Parks & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.90.

PRKS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,505. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.02. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

