Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

NYSE UTI opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,533,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 7,741.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,445 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 351,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 47,819 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.