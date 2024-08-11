Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $27.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised Upstart from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

UPST stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,797,791.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,783.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,610 shares of company stock worth $4,725,533 in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 3,532.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after buying an additional 320,663 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 805.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 19,313 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

