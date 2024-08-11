US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5-38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.84 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Get US Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,656. US Foods has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.