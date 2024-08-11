USDB (USDB) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

USDB (USDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One USDB token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDB has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. USDB has a total market cap of $300.23 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 298,224,236 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 298,483,150.75527424. The last known price of USDB is 0.99879263 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $8,277,967.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

