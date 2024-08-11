V2X, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share (NYSE:VVX)

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) – Noble Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V2X in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn $4.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for V2X’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of V2X stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -361.23 and a beta of 0.59. V2X has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in V2X by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 87,741 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in V2X by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 18.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in V2X by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

