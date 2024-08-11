Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives $99.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

VAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Valaris by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. Valaris has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

