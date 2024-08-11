Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,913,000 after purchasing an additional 155,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,259,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,575,000 after acquiring an additional 314,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,742,000 after acquiring an additional 628,889 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $116.49. 87,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,807. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.74. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

