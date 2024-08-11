Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,393,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,769,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.99 and its 200-day moving average is $349.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

