Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading Up 1.5%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$34.25 and last traded at C$34.20. Approximately 124,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 141,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.