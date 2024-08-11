Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 94,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 432,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 767,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,188. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

