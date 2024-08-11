Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 21.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $70,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH remained flat at $58.53 during midday trading on Friday. 1,770,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

