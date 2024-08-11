Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $40,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.05. The company had a trading volume of 211,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,624. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.60 and a 200 day moving average of $184.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

