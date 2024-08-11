Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,564. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

