Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 769,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $87.71.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $120,124.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $1,041,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,176,917.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,441. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,494,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,839,000 after acquiring an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,117,000 after acquiring an additional 692,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

