Venom (VENOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.17 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Venom has a total market cap of $287.74 million and $4.17 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venom has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venom

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.16079573 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $5,815,165.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

